Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) closed at 26.62 up 3.26% from its previous closing price of $25.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2575862 shares were traded. CG reached its highest trading level at $26.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Carlyle Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $33 from $58 previously.

On August 09, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $38.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares for $20.25 per share. The transaction valued at 201,026 led to the insider holds 2,960,231 shares of the business.

Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of CG for $8,529,534 on Aug 15. The Former 10% owner now owns 40,307,862 shares after completing the transaction at $50.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Carlyle Group Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 94,989 shares for $49.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,729,603 and left with 40,475,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $60.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CG has traded an average of 2.62M shares per day and 2.65M over the past ten days. A total of 361.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.09M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.25, compared to 13.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CG is 1.15, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.29 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $825.4M. As of the current estimate, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $669.92M, an estimated increase of 62.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95B, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.09B and the low estimate is $4.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.