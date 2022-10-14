Is Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $7.33 in the most recent trading day, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) closed at 7.18, down -2.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6550136 shares were traded. HLMN reached its highest trading level at $7.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 04, 2021, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.50.

On September 21, 2021, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $18.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on September 21, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when O Leary Dan bought 10,000 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 104,500 led to the insider holds 17,207 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 12,347,733 shares of HLMN for $123,477,330 on Apr 18. The 10% Owner now owns 2,589,858 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, FAGUNDO RANDALL J, who serves as the Div. Pres. – Robo. and Digital of the company, bought 9,400 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,169 and bolstered with 32,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has reached a high of $12.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 194.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.83M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.91% stake in the company. Shares short for HLMN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.83M with a Short Ratio of 9.03, compared to 9.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.61% and a Short% of Float of 9.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $405.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $413M to a low estimate of $399M. As of the current estimate, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s year-ago sales were $375.71M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $405M, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $412M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $398.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.