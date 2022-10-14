Is H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) closed at 39.43 in the last session, up 1.75% from day before closing price of $38.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1191369 shares were traded. HRB reached its highest trading level at $39.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HRB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 10, 2021, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $24 from $21 previously.

On July 15, 2020, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Orosco Karen A sold 50,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,250,000 led to the insider holds 89,733 shares of the business.

Bowen Tony G sold 64,741 shares of HRB for $3,130,098 on Aug 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 79,794 shares after completing the transaction at $48.35 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Logerwell Kellie J, who serves as the VP & Chief Acct Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $48.77 each. As a result, the insider received 316,972 and left with 18,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, H&R’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRB has reached a high of $48.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HRB traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.74M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.95, compared to 10.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.73%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HRB is 1.16, which was 1.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46. The current Payout Ratio is 31.10% for HRB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 22, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $5.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.06, with high estimates of $-0.89 and low estimates of $-1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.63 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $996.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $978.96M. As of the current estimate, H&R Block Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.11M, an estimated increase of 113.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.27M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $113.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $466.11M, up 631.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.