Is this a Prime Time To acquire Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) stock

After closing at $1.99 in the most recent trading day, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) closed at 2.09, up 5.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2401277 shares were traded. ABUS reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On December 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sofia Michael J. sold 200,000 shares for $5.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,018,000 led to the insider holds 1,303,403 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has reached a high of $6.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2098, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6507.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 732.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 534.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.63M. Insiders hold about 26.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 4.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.39 and $-0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $6.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.3M to a low estimate of $3.21M. As of the current estimate, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.33M, an estimated increase of 190.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.64M, an increase of 179.00% less than the figure of $190.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.21M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.99M, up 191.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.7M and the low estimate is $12.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.