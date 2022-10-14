Is this a Prime Time To acquire Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) stock

The price of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) closed at 40.93 in the last session, up 4.89% from day before closing price of $39.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1259584 shares were traded. SNV reached its highest trading level at $41.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $56 from $53 previously.

On March 24, 2021, Seaport Global Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when PROCHASKA JOSEPH J JR bought 1,000 shares for $41.38 per share. The transaction valued at 41,380 led to the insider holds 31,109 shares of the business.

GREGORY ANDREW J. JR. bought 2,000 shares of SNV for $85,460 on Apr 27. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 29,196 shares after completing the transaction at $42.73 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Blair Kevin S., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 3,100 shares for $48.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 150,319 and bolstered with 91,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has reached a high of $54.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNV traded on average about 904.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 145.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 4.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNV is 1.36, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08. The current Payout Ratio is 27.70% for SNV, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.93 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.85. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.49B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.