It’s a good day to be an American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) shareholder

As of close of business last night, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at 84.78, up 3.72% from its previous closing price of $81.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4046056 shares were traded. AEP reached its highest trading level at $85.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $113.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on February 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $93 to $101.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Hall Greg B sold 129 shares for $87.48 per share. The transaction valued at 11,285 led to the insider holds 3,715 shares of the business.

Risch Therace sold 5,330 shares of AEP for $545,526 on Jun 06. The Executive Vice President now owns 8,248 shares after completing the transaction at $102.35 per share. On May 20, another insider, Zebula Charles E, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,902 shares for $99.05 each. As a result, the insider received 188,393 and left with 18,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEP traded 2.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 513.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 7.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.88, AEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.43 and $5.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $4.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.15B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.62B, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87B, a decrease of -4.70% less than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.79B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.63B and the low estimate is $16.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.