It’s a good day to be an American Express Company (AXP) shareholder

As of close of business last night, American Express Company’s stock clocked out at 141.55, up 3.52% from its previous closing price of $136.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5230914 shares were traded. AXP reached its highest trading level at $142.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $130 from $159 previously.

On July 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $223 to $143.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Leonsis Theodore sold 4,005 shares for $166.63 per share. The transaction valued at 667,355 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Squeri Stephen J sold 48,160 shares of AXP for $8,590,632 on Apr 28. The Chairman and CEO now owns 31,285 shares after completing the transaction at $178.38 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Lieberman Quinn Jessica, who serves as the EVP – Controller of the company, sold 1,804 shares for $191.42 each. As a result, the insider received 345,316 and left with 2,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $199.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXP traded 2.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 752.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 748.66M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 9.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, AXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 14.10% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.62 and a low estimate of $2.12, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.15 and $9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.83. EPS for the following year is $11.3, with 24 analysts recommending between $12.05 and $10.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $13.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.9B to a low estimate of $13.2B. As of the current estimate, American Express Company’s year-ago sales were $10.52B, an estimated increase of 28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.18B, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.62B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.38B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.21B and the low estimate is $55.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.