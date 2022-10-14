It’s an appealing income play to consider Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

The price of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) closed at 42.38 in the last session, up 4.62% from day before closing price of $40.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23757727 shares were traded. WFC reached its highest trading level at $42.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $48 from $46 previously.

Atlantic Equities Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Santos Kleber sold 22,700 shares for $44.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,008,788 led to the insider holds 21,478 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFC has reached a high of $60.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WFC traded on average about 16.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.79B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 34.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WFC is 1.20, which was 0.81 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for WFC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $5.03, with 22 analysts recommending between $5.66 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.49B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.66B and the low estimate is $76.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.