It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) closed the day trading at 22.97 up 1.86% from the previous closing price of $22.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3538003 shares were traded. BXMT reached its highest trading level at $23.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BXMT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1663.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $31.

On April 13, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Keenan Katharine A sold 994 shares for $23.88 per share. The transaction valued at 23,740 led to the insider holds 119,878 shares of the business.

Marone Anthony F. JR sold 484 shares of BXMT for $13,886 on Sep 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 43,962 shares after completing the transaction at $28.69 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Keenan Katharine A, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 2,270 shares for $28.70 each. As a result, the insider received 65,160 and left with 120,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXMT has reached a high of $34.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BXMT traded about 1.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BXMT traded about 3.33M shares per day. A total of 170.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.38M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BXMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 5.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

BXMT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 2.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.13. The current Payout Ratio is 100.80% for BXMT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $145.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.6M to a low estimate of $140.9M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.55M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.32M, a decrease of -14.70% less than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $592M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $551.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $575.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.47M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $617.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $675.9M and the low estimate is $571.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.