It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Phunware Inc. (PHUN) stock

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) closed the day trading at 1.17 up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8678658 shares were traded. PHUN reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PHUN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on May 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On June 16, 2020, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Costello Ryan sold 20,000 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 38,912 led to the insider holds 132,176 shares of the business.

Manlunas Eric sold 55,983 shares of PHUN for $229,530 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 27,173 shares after completing the transaction at $4.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has reached a high of $24.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9364.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PHUN traded about 2.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PHUN traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 97.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.66M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 3.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.14 and $-0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $5.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.73M to a low estimate of $5.37M. As of the current estimate, Phunware Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44M, an estimated increase of 303.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.36M, an increase of 180.20% less than the figure of $303.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.85M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.64M, up 140.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.