KeyCorp (KEY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) was 16.71 for the day, up 7.18% from the previous closing price of $15.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16193031 shares were traded. KEY reached its highest trading level at $16.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KEY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $20.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Highsmith Carlton L sold 5,200 shares for $17.59 per share. The transaction valued at 91,468 led to the insider holds 64,139 shares of the business.

Highsmith Carlton L sold 5,362 shares of KEY for $122,575 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 64,874 shares after completing the transaction at $22.86 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Warder Jamie, who serves as the Head of Digital Banking of the company, sold 9,632 shares for $24.80 each. As a result, the insider received 238,874 and left with 22,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $27.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.55.

Shares Statistics:

KEY traded an average of 10.18M shares per day over the past three months and 10.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 932.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 928.86M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 17.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.74, KEY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65. The current Payout Ratio is 33.30% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.82B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.92B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.09B and the low estimate is $7.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.