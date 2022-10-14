KRG (Kite Realty Group Trust): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) closed at 18.15 in the last session, up 3.24% from day before closing price of $17.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1588832 shares were traded. KRG reached its highest trading level at $18.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on September 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $20.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when GORSKI GERALD M sold 11,230 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 224,825 led to the insider holds 47,592 shares of the business.

Kite John A sold 25,000 shares of KRG for $523,250 on Dec 21. The Chairman & CEO now owns 104,121 shares after completing the transaction at $20.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRG has reached a high of $23.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRG traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 219.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.25M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 4.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KRG is 0.88, which was 0.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.52.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.39 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.4. EPS for the following year is $-0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $191.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $197M to a low estimate of $186.6M. As of the current estimate, Kite Realty Group Trust’s year-ago sales were $66.7M, an estimated increase of 186.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.35M, an increase of 179.00% less than the figure of $186.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $769.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $373.32M, up 106.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $795.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817M and the low estimate is $783.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.