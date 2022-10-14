Medtronic plc (MDT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) was 83.50 for the day, up 3.97% from the previous closing price of $80.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6321700 shares were traded. MDT reached its highest trading level at $84.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $87.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when PARKHILL KAREN L sold 682 shares for $110.00 per share. The transaction valued at 75,020 led to the insider holds 34,946 shares of the business.

Surface Carol A sold 6,000 shares of MDT for $631,800 on Mar 11. The SVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 28,502 shares after completing the transaction at $105.30 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, WHITE ROBERT JOHN, who serves as the EVP & Pres. Medical Surgical of the company, sold 7,218 shares for $102.04 each. As a result, the insider received 736,525 and left with 39,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medtronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDT has reached a high of $128.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.32.

Shares Statistics:

MDT traded an average of 5.50M shares per day over the past three months and 5.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MDT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 10.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.28, MDT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13. The current Payout Ratio is 66.10% for MDT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $5.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.56. EPS for the following year is $6.01, with 26 analysts recommending between $6.24 and $5.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.34B to a low estimate of $7.1B. As of the current estimate, Medtronic plc’s year-ago sales were $7.87B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.69B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.31B and the low estimate is $32.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.