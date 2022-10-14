Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed the day trading at 1.96 down -2.00% from the previous closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1418720 shares were traded. RENT reached its highest trading level at $2.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8401.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RENT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 38.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Hyman Jennifer sold 9,383 shares for $4.56 per share. The transaction valued at 42,785 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Schembri Cara sold 891 shares of RENT for $4,063 on Aug 02. The GC & Secretary now owns 203,894 shares after completing the transaction at $4.56 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Steinberg Larry, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,612 shares for $4.56 each. As a result, the insider received 11,910 and left with 387,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $24.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8415, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8463.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RENT traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RENT traded about 633.79k shares per day. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.80M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.93, compared to 7.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.49% and a Short% of Float of 23.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.71, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.58 and $-2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.66. EPS for the following year is $-2.45, with 11 analysts recommending between $-2.16 and $-2.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.3M, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398.1M and the low estimate is $382M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.