SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) was 9.34 for the day, up 2.41% from the previous closing price of $9.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058207 shares were traded. SFL reached its highest trading level at $9.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

DNB Markets Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SFL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFL has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.85.

Shares Statistics:

SFL traded an average of 813.43K shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.97M. Insiders hold about 43.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 3.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, SFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.90.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $159M to a low estimate of $144M. As of the current estimate, SFL Corporation Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $113.57M, an estimated increase of 31.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.84M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $31.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $608M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $379.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.4M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $670M and the low estimate is $532.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.