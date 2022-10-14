SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed the day trading at 38.34 up 1.59% from the previous closing price of $37.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1147059 shares were traded. SLG reached its highest trading level at $38.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $56.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $51.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when BURTON EDWIN T III sold 3,476 shares for $81.40 per share. The transaction valued at 282,946 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HATKOFF CRAIG M sold 3,560 shares of SLG for $275,224 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 3,616 shares after completing the transaction at $77.31 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, ALSCHULER JOHN H JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $74.96 each. As a result, the insider received 449,760 and left with 585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $85.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLG traded about 989.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLG traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 63.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.20, compared to 6.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.14% and a Short% of Float of 14.62%.

Dividends & Splits

SLG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.73, up from 3.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.65. The current Payout Ratio is 86.30% for SLG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 23, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $5.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $-0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $-0.91.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $158.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.73M to a low estimate of $157.9M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $155.36M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.24M, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $632M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.18M, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $629.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $659.4M and the low estimate is $597.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.