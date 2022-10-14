The name The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock clocked out at 61.29, up 4.72% from its previous closing price of $58.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2443132 shares were traded. TD reached its highest trading level at $61.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TD has reached a high of $86.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TD traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.33M with a Short Ratio of 24.65, compared to 17.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.16, TD has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.59. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 44.70% for TD, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.57 and $6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.32. EPS for the following year is $6.79, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.28 and $5.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.46B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.9B and the low estimate is $37.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.