The name Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) closed at 31.94 down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $32.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3060917 shares were traded. WPM reached its highest trading level at $31.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on March 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $51.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WPM has traded an average of 2.79M shares per day and 2.98M over the past ten days. A total of 451.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 449.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.86, compared to 10.39M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WPM is 0.60, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.