There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (FVT) can be one of them

The closing price of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: FVT) was 9.98 for the day, up 0.71% from the previous closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1697991 shares were traded. FVT reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortress’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FVT has reached a high of $9.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.83.

Shares Statistics:

FVT traded an average of 71.79K shares per day over the past three months and 71.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.92M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 179.55k with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 3.62k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.