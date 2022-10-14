There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) can be one of them

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) closed the day trading at 7.36 up 2.79% from the previous closing price of $7.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1357241 shares were traded. GMRE reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GMRE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Cole Henry bought 1,287 shares for $15.54 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999 led to the insider holds 7,732 shares of the business.

Busch Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of GMRE for $31,100 on Mar 03. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 43,490 shares after completing the transaction at $15.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMRE has reached a high of $18.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GMRE traded about 423.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GMRE traded about 897.7k shares per day. A total of 65.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 5.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GMRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

GMRE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.23. The current Payout Ratio is 433.60% for GMRE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:400 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $32.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.13M to a low estimate of $32.43M. As of the current estimate, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.26M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.79M, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.94M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167.65M and the low estimate is $128.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.