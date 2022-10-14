There is a good chance Bank of Montreal (BMO) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $84.07 in the most recent trading day, Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) closed at 86.98, up 3.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038716 shares were traded. BMO reached its highest trading level at $87.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMO has reached a high of $122.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 701.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 790.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 674.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 674.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 11.80, compared to 6.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BMO’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.24, compared to 4.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.99. The current Payout Ratio is 39.10% for BMO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.28, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.49, with high estimates of $2.64 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.88 and $10.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.53. EPS for the following year is $11.3, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.17 and $10.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.77B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.86B and the low estimate is $23.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.