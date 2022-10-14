There is a good chance Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $3.91 in the most recent trading day, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) closed at 4.19, up 7.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069727 shares were traded. OCUL reached its highest trading level at $4.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OCUL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 10,000 shares for $3.90 per share. The transaction valued at 38,993 led to the insider holds 6,114,761 shares of the business.

SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 10,000 shares of OCUL for $39,982 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 6,104,761 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, SUMMER ROAD LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 18,800 shares for $4.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,988 and bolstered with 6,094,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1947, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8043.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 782.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.85M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.61 and $-0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.79. EPS for the following year is $-0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.53 and $-0.94.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $14.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $13.5M. As of the current estimate, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.82M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52M, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.17M and the low estimate is $72.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.