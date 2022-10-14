There is a good chance UBS Group AG (UBS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) closed at 14.67 in the last session, up 4.86% from day before closing price of $13.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4240478 shares were traded. UBS reached its highest trading level at $14.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UBS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UBS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBS has reached a high of $21.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UBS traded on average about 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.25B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.22% stake in the company. Shares short for UBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 9.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UBS is 0.50, which was 0.37 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80. The current Payout Ratio is 21.50% for UBS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.39B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.12B and the low estimate is $32.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.