There Is Still Room For Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) was 61.59 for the day, up 2.05% from the previous closing price of $60.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063204 shares were traded. ELS reached its highest trading level at $61.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 707.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $93.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELS has reached a high of $88.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.29.

Shares Statistics:

ELS traded an average of 935.86K shares per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ELS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.39, ELS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 98.60% for ELS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $375.16M to a low estimate of $322.58M. As of the current estimate, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.2M, an estimated increase of 130.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.09M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $130.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $355.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.35M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.