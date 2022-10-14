There Is Still Room For ICL Group Ltd (ICL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) closed the day trading at 8.75 up 3.55% from the previous closing price of $8.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204612 shares were traded. ICL reached its highest trading level at $8.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ICL, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 23, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICL now has a Market Capitalization of 11.06B and an Enterprise Value of 13.30B. As of this moment, ICL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ICL traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ICL traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 698.79M. Insiders hold about 46.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.19% stake in the company. Shares short for ICL as of Sep 14, 2022 were 959.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.86, compared to 911.54k on Aug 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.14%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $6.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.