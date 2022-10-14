There Is Still Room For Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed the day trading at 2.38 up 3.48% from the previous closing price of $2.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2633298 shares were traded. NNDM reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2326.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NNDM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.20 and its Current Ratio is at 36.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1875.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NNDM traded about 2.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NNDM traded about 1.94M shares per day. A total of 257.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.28M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.86, compared to 22.79M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.4M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.2M and the low estimate is $41.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 724.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.