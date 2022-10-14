There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO).

In the latest session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) closed at 8.10 up 2.40% from its previous closing price of $7.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105378 shares were traded. DO reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DO has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DO has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 789.68k over the past ten days. A total of 100.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 3.38M on Jun 14, 2022.