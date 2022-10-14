There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT).

As of close of business last night, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at 19.76, up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $19.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021831 shares were traded. EPRT reached its highest trading level at $19.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 150.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 20,760 led to the insider holds 84,453 shares of the business.

Mavoides Peter M. bought 20,000 shares of EPRT for $413,600 on Jun 13. The President and CEO now owns 459,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $31.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPRT traded 983.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.88M. Shares short for EPRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 3.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, EPRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $71.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.2M to a low estimate of $69.86M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.99M, an estimated increase of 41.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $281.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.23M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $355.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.82M and the low estimate is $336.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.