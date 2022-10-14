There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD).

In the latest session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed at 2.83 down -5.67% from its previous closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1261513 shares were traded. MNMD reached its highest trading level at $2.9674 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

On August 10, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On May 04, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Karlin Dan sold 640 shares for $5.87 per share. The transaction valued at 3,757 led to the insider holds 266,478 shares of the business.

Karlin Dan sold 565 shares of MNMD for $3,113 on Sep 26. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 267,118 shares after completing the transaction at $5.51 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Barrow Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,264 shares for $5.51 each. As a result, the insider received 6,965 and left with 253,520 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $44.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.2769, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.9406.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNMD has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1.74M over the past ten days. A total of 35.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.60M. Insiders hold about 9.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.98% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.46M with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 35.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.23.