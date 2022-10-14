There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Valvoline Inc. (VVV).

In the latest session, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) closed at 25.69 up 2.55% from its previous closing price of $25.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146157 shares were traded. VVV reached its highest trading level at $25.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Valvoline Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $36 from $30 previously.

On March 09, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $30.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when O’Daniel Julie Marie sold 6,500 shares for $29.91 per share. The transaction valued at 194,402 led to the insider holds 13,760 shares of the business.

Muashsher Jamal K sold 214 shares of VVV for $7,740 on Nov 22. The SVP and Pres., Global Products now owns 6,094 shares after completing the transaction at $36.17 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Muashsher Jamal K, who serves as the SVP and Pres., Global Products of the company, sold 1,527 shares for $35.23 each. As a result, the insider received 53,796 and left with 5,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valvoline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVV has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VVV has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. A total of 179.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.45M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VVV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 4.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VVV is 0.50, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.