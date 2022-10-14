There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

The closing price of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) was 53.31 for the day, up 3.35% from the previous closing price of $51.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3824268 shares were traded. DD reached its highest trading level at $53.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $60 from $92 previously.

On February 09, 2022, Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $96 to $101.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 when Stone Randy Lee sold 4,565 shares for $85.00 per share. The transaction valued at 388,025 led to the insider holds 67,440 shares of the business.

Weaver Leland sold 2,183 shares of DD for $183,372 on Jan 13. The President, Water & Protection now owns 15,096 shares after completing the transaction at $84.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Goss Michael G., who serves as the Controller of the company, sold 1,145 shares for $81.50 each. As a result, the insider received 93,318 and left with 5,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DuPont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DD has reached a high of $85.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.22.

Shares Statistics:

DD traded an average of 2.78M shares per day over the past three months and 3.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 505.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 492.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 7.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, DD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for DD, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4725:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.42 and $4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.4B, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.97B and the low estimate is $16.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.