There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) closed the day trading at 56.43 up 1.77% from the previous closing price of $55.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4742444 shares were traded. RIO reached its highest trading level at $56.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.17.

For a better understanding of RIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $84.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.81.

Over the past 3-months, RIO traded about 3.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIO traded about 4.81M shares per day. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 13.16M on Jun 14, 2022.

RIO’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.84, up from 4.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.73. The current Payout Ratio is 34.40% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.