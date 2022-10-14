This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ)

As of close of business last night, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s stock clocked out at 2.08, up 14.29% from its previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1031432 shares were traded. AZ reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZ now has a Market Capitalization of 50.23M and an Enterprise Value of 49.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZ has reached a high of $11.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9151, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6596.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AZ traded 42.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 58.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.20M. Insiders hold about 34.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.23% stake in the company. Shares short for AZ as of Sep 14, 2022 were 123.26k with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 157.77k on Aug 14, 2022.