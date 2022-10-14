This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

In the latest session, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed at 79.42 up 4.49% from its previous closing price of $76.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17539840 shares were traded. AMAT reached its highest trading level at $81.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Applied Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $125 from $130 previously.

On August 19, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $140.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Deane Timothy M sold 29 shares for $91.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,652 led to the insider holds 87,532 shares of the business.

Little Teri A. sold 10,000 shares of AMAT for $895,000 on Jul 07. The SVP, CLO now owns 83,169 shares after completing the transaction at $89.50 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Little Teri A., who serves as the SVP, CLO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $86.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,294,500 and left with 93,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $167.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMAT has traded an average of 7.21M shares per day and 9.39M over the past ten days. A total of 864.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 857.18M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 11.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMAT is 1.04, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.11 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.87 and $7.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 30 analysts recommending between $9.69 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.06B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.4B and the low estimate is $24.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.