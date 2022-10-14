This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Fortis Inc. (FTS)

As of close of business last night, Fortis Inc.’s stock clocked out at 37.05, up 4.54% from its previous closing price of $35.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312678 shares were traded. FTS reached its highest trading level at $37.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTS has reached a high of $51.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTS traded 751.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 477.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.69M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.61% stake in the company. Shares short for FTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 11.45, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.94, FTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57. The current Payout Ratio is 79.70% for FTS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.49B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.67B and the low estimate is $7.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.