Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) closed the day trading at 3.56 up 4.09% from the previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1642043 shares were traded. CERS reached its highest trading level at $3.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CERS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 26, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 26, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Menard Chrystal sold 10,000 shares for $5.18 per share. The transaction valued at 51,800 led to the insider holds 164,871 shares of the business.

Benjamin Richard J sold 10,000 shares of CERS for $51,194 on Aug 09. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 172,665 shares after completing the transaction at $5.12 per share. On May 10, another insider, Green Kevin Dennis, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 57,335 shares for $4.98 each. As a result, the insider received 285,373 and left with 222,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $8.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0785.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CERS traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CERS traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 176.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 7.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $-0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $43.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.71M to a low estimate of $39.3M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31.48M, an estimated increase of 37.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $188.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.86M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.7M and the low estimate is $192.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.