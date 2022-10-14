Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

The closing price of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) was 37.13 for the day, up 4.24% from the previous closing price of $35.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6048984 shares were traded. ENB reached its highest trading level at $37.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enbridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENB has reached a high of $47.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.88.

Shares Statistics:

ENB traded an average of 3.24M shares per day over the past three months and 4.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.59M with a Short Ratio of 7.98, compared to 20.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.24, ENB has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.69. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.31. The current Payout Ratio is 192.60% for ENB, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.31B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.62B and the low estimate is $35.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.