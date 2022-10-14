Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Lennox International Inc. (LII)

The closing price of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) was 217.64 for the day, down -1.69% from the previous closing price of $221.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1175389 shares were traded. LII reached its highest trading level at $221.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $202.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 128.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $271.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $295.Mizuho initiated its Underperform rating on December 17, 2021, with a $295 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Kosel Chris sold 400 shares for $261.11 per share. The transaction valued at 104,443 led to the insider holds 1,897 shares of the business.

Sessa Daniel M sold 2,213 shares of LII for $538,653 on Aug 03. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 44,156 shares after completing the transaction at $243.40 per share. On May 25, another insider, Kosel Chris, who serves as the VP-Corp Controller and CAO of the company, sold 200 shares for $205.16 each. As a result, the insider received 41,032 and left with 2,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lennox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LII has reached a high of $334.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $182.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 243.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 244.74.

Shares Statistics:

LII traded an average of 317.80K shares per day over the past three months and 314.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 1.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.08, LII has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.61 and a low estimate of $3.79, while EPS last year was $3.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.84, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.16 and $13.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.17. EPS for the following year is $15.07, with 19 analysts recommending between $17.51 and $12.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, Lennox International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.19B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.04B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.