Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of nVent Electric plc (NVT)

The closing price of nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) was 33.06 for the day, up 4.03% from the previous closing price of $31.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1298748 shares were traded. NVT reached its highest trading level at $33.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 102.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On January 03, 2022, Vertical Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on December 08, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Zawoyski Sara E sold 3,591 shares for $36.88 per share. The transaction valued at 132,438 led to the insider holds 43,927 shares of the business.

Faulconer Michael B sold 1,590 shares of NVT for $56,779 on Aug 10. The President – Thermal Management now owns 19,106 shares after completing the transaction at $35.71 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Wacker Randolph A., who serves as the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,784 shares for $35.71 each. As a result, the insider received 99,419 and left with 13,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $39.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.18.

Shares Statistics:

NVT traded an average of 697.18K shares per day over the past three months and 930.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 2.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, NVT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.