Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) closed the day trading at 76.16 up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $75.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1303403 shares were traded. OMCL reached its highest trading level at $76.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OMCL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.

On July 15, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $124.SVB Leerink initiated its Mkt Perform rating on July 15, 2022, with a $124 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Kuipers Peter J. sold 15,500 shares for $108.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,678,524 led to the insider holds 61,326 shares of the business.

Kuipers Peter J. sold 11,000 shares of OMCL for $1,165,229 on Aug 22. The EXECUTIVE V P& CFO now owns 61,326 shares after completing the transaction at $105.93 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, LIPPS RANDALL A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $111.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,443,478 and left with 302,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $187.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OMCL traded about 386.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OMCL traded about 437.8k shares per day. A total of 44.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.66M. Shares short for OMCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 7.42, compared to 3.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 10.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.76 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $339.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.31M to a low estimate of $338.47M. As of the current estimate, Omnicell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $268.51M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $359.16M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $362.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355.86M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.