Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

The closing price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) was 41.44 for the day, up 4.49% from the previous closing price of $39.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3275255 shares were traded. TRP reached its highest trading level at $41.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $57.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRP has reached a high of $59.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.07.

Shares Statistics:

TRP traded an average of 1.94M shares per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.32M with a Short Ratio of 19.76, compared to 27.17M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.24, TRP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.63. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.95. The current Payout Ratio is 151.90% for TRP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 1984 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $2.62B. As of the current estimate, TC Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.89B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.61B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.61B and the low estimate is $11.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.