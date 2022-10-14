United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) closed the day trading at 163.66 up 2.62% from the previous closing price of $159.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2559134 shares were traded. UPS reached its highest trading level at $164.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UPS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Gutmann Kathleen M. sold 21,307 shares for $204.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,357,435 led to the insider holds 102,591 shares of the business.

WARREN KEVIN M sold 23,366 shares of UPS for $4,516,904 on Aug 02. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $193.31 per share. On May 18, another insider, Cesarone Nando, who serves as the President, US Operations of the company, sold 19,292 shares for $179.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,457,697 and left with 17,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has reached a high of $233.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $158.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 193.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UPS traded about 2.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UPS traded about 2.84M shares per day. A total of 874.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 730.55M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 11.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

UPS’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.08, up from 4.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.17 and a low estimate of $2.85, while EPS last year was $2.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.55, with high estimates of $3.87 and low estimates of $3.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $11.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.72. EPS for the following year is $13.07, with 28 analysts recommending between $14 and $10.8.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $24.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.24B to a low estimate of $23.9B. As of the current estimate, United Parcel Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.18B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.61B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.31B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $97.29B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $104.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.82B and the low estimate is $97.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.