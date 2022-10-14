UNP (Union Pacific Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Union Pacific Corporation’s stock clocked out at 196.74, up 2.40% from its previous closing price of $192.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3482736 shares were traded. UNP reached its highest trading level at $198.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UNP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 149.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on September 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $230 from $234 previously.

On September 12, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $260.

Daiwa Securities Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $235 to $242.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Rocker Kenyatta G sold 4,018 shares for $250.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,500 led to the insider holds 41,177 shares of the business.

Whited Elizabeth F sold 2,510 shares of UNP for $614,950 on Dec 06. The EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER now owns 34,111 shares after completing the transaction at $245.00 per share. On Nov 26, another insider, Whited Elizabeth F, who serves as the EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $240.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,801,556 and left with 34,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Union’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has reached a high of $278.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $191.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 220.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UNP traded 2.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 625.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 622.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UNP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 6.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.88, UNP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 43.90% for UNP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.27 and a low estimate of $2.86, while EPS last year was $2.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.95 and $11.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.59. EPS for the following year is $12.7, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.5 and $11.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.8B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.54B and the low estimate is $24.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.