Update from Amcor plc (AMCR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) was 11.06 for the day, up 4.44% from the previous closing price of $10.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12181947 shares were traded. AMCR reached its highest trading level at $11.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Stephan Louis Fred sold 27,500 shares for $12.46 per share. The transaction valued at 342,650 led to the insider holds 112,464 shares of the business.

Delia Ronald Stephen sold 177,185 shares of AMCR for $2,199,752 on Sep 12. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 1,700,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.41 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Zacka Michael J, who serves as the PRESIDENT, AMCOR FLEX EUROPE of the company, sold 1,429,959 shares for $12.15 each. As a result, the insider received 17,367,051 and left with 209,115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

AMCR traded an average of 8.41M shares per day over the past three months and 7.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.49B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 51.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, AMCR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $3.65B. As of the current estimate, Amcor plc’s year-ago sales were $3.45B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.38B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.86B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.36B and the low estimate is $13.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.