Update from Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK): A steady trajectory

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) closed the day trading at 49.61 up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $49.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000365 shares were traded. SHAK reached its highest trading level at $50.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHAK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 31,085 shares of the business.

Meyer Daniel Harris bought 21,000 shares of SHAK for $831,235 on Jul 11. The Director now owns 576,364 shares after completing the transaction at $39.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $100.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHAK traded about 861.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHAK traded about 837.47k shares per day. A total of 39.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 4.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.94% and a Short% of Float of 16.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.2 and $-0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $-0.52.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $238.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $235M. As of the current estimate, Shake Shack Inc.’s year-ago sales were $180.88M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.1M, an increase of 24.10% less than the figure of $31.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $958M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $903.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $937.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.89M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.