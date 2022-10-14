VERB (Verb Technology Company Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $0.38 in the most recent trading day, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) closed at 0.39, up 3.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0117 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1520164 shares were traded. VERB reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3502.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VERB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5062, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7565.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 721.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.28M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VERB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 3.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.22 and $-0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.52M, up 67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.5M and the low estimate is $21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.