VGR (Vector Group Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Vector Group Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 9.43, up 2.17% from its previous closing price of $9.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1110672 shares were traded. VGR reached its highest trading level at $9.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $16 from $12 previously.

On November 15, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $17.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on November 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when KIRKLAND J BRYANT III bought 5,000 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 49,050 led to the insider holds 407,537 shares of the business.

KIRKLAND J BRYANT III bought 2,500 shares of VGR for $24,949 on Aug 30. The now owns 402,537 shares after completing the transaction at $9.98 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, BERNSTEIN RONALD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider received 105,481 and left with 52,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vector’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VGR has reached a high of $13.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VGR traded 712.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 720.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.04M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.47, compared to 4.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, VGR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.62.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.