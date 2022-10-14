VLY (Valley National Bancorp): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed at 11.59 in the last session, up 4.89% from day before closing price of $11.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3619134 shares were traded. VLY reached its highest trading level at $11.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when WILLIAMS SIDNEY S bought 208 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 2,521 led to the insider holds 10,854 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $15.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLY traded on average about 1.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 506.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.29M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 10.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VLY is 0.44, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.07. The current Payout Ratio is 43.20% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2012 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $479.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $502.5M to a low estimate of $443.05M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $323.75M, an estimated increase of 48.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.89M, an increase of 39.70% less than the figure of $48.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $523.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450.73M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.