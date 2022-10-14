VNT (Vontier Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) closed at 17.43 in the last session, up 1.87% from day before closing price of $17.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164483 shares were traded. VNT reached its highest trading level at $17.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $29 from $45 previously.

On July 08, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on June 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Miller Andrew sold 2,670 shares for $23.88 per share. The transaction valued at 63,760 led to the insider holds 13,800 shares of the business.

Naemura David H. bought 8,500 shares of VNT for $194,234 on Mar 07. The SVP, CFO now owns 163,062 shares after completing the transaction at $22.85 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Ross Lynn, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $25.41 each. As a result, the insider received 25,410 and left with 12,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNT has reached a high of $34.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VNT traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 3.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VNT is 0.10, which was 0.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $760.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $768.2M to a low estimate of $752.57M. As of the current estimate, Vontier Corporation’s year-ago sales were $724.6M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.