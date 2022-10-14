VTR (Ventas Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) closed at 37.30 in the last session, up 2.08% from day before closing price of $36.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2829028 shares were traded. VTR reached its highest trading level at $37.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 119.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $59.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $63.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares for $56.43 per share. The transaction valued at 981,929 led to the insider holds 767,960 shares of the business.

CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares of VTR for $969,584 on May 02. The Chairman and CEO now owns 767,960 shares after completing the transaction at $55.72 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, CAFARO DEBRA A, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 17,400 shares for $62.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,326 and left with 767,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ventas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 828.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 77.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTR has reached a high of $64.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTR traded on average about 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 399.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 6.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VTR is 1.80, which was 2.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.03.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Ventas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $919.19M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.77B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.